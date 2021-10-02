Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

