Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,884.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,608.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,849.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

