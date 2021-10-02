Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 149.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

