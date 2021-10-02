Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 490,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

