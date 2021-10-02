Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.80

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $20.11. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 7,243 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

