Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.45 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $142.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $148.26 million. Banner reported sales of $149.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

