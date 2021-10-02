Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

