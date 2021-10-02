Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWMAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

