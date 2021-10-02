Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
