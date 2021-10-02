Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

