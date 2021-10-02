Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is €81.07 and its 200-day moving average is €85.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.