Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 200,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,682,362 shares in the company, valued at C$1,816,001.54.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 91,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$15,470.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$810,000.00.

Shares of BHS opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

