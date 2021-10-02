Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $354.52

Oct 2nd, 2021

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.52 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.98). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 379.70 ($4.96), with a volume of 568,837 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.52.

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

