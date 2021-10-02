Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $354.52

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.52 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.98). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 379.70 ($4.96), with a volume of 568,837 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.52.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.