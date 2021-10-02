Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $301,534.56 and $10,721.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

