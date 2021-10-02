Berenberg Bank Raises Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 410

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £833.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.45. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

