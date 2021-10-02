Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $860,554.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

