Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 1,490.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

