Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $254.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.41 million to $258.10 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.82. 216,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.78. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $245.83 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

