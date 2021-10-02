Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.28.
About Biostage
