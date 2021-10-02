Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Biostage alerts:

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.