bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.49 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $499,579.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

