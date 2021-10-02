Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $152,591.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020701 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001316 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

