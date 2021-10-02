Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $60.38 or 0.00125968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $45.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00243973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00160930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.