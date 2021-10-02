BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $54.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.73.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

BJRI stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 292,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $20,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,883 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

