Blackcrane Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 97,836 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,602,000. Ferguson comprises about 16.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

FERG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

