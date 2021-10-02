Blackcrane Capital LLC Sells 13,613 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Blackcrane Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. ClearPoint Neuro comprises approximately 0.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $2,643,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 119,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 573,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,351. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

