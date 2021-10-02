BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EGF opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

