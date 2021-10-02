BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EGF opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.