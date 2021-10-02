BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,475,792 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $449,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.77 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

