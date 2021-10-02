BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.80% of PotlatchDeltic worth $456,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

