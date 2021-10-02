BlackRock Inc. Has $460.47 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of South Jersey Industries worth $460,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NYSE:SJI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

