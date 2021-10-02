BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,384 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,955,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.73% of Simmons First National worth $468,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

