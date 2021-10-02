BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,270 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.49% of Rapid7 worth $442,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,326,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after buying an additional 46,496 shares during the period.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,084 shares of company stock worth $2,959,525. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

