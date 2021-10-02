Blair William & Co. IL Buys 28,790 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.31% of Ping Identity worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $9,953,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PING. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

