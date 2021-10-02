Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.