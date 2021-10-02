Blair William & Co. IL Has $5 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.
LHC Group Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
