Blair William & Co. IL Has $5 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

