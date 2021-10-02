Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

