BlockMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $89,155.57 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $89,155.57 and approximately $6.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

