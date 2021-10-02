BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,492 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $15,687,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 121,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 181,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 68,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

