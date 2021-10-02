BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $952,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 254.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Middleby by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after buying an additional 170,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.55. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.