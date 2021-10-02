BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $991,000 Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.