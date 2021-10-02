BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

