Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

