Bonk Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.