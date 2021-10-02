Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

