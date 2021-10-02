BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.29 on Friday. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.22 and a 1 year high of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
