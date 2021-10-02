BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.29 on Friday. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.22 and a 1 year high of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.36.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

