Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Purchases £30,008.07 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Tom Carter bought 18,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.07 ($39,205.74).

BAR stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. Brand Architekts Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £28.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

