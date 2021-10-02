Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in September

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

