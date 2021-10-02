BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

