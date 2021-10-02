Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.03

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.03 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.98). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 278,570 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

