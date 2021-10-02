British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,568.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

A number of research analysts have commented on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 64.50 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,539.50 ($33.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,636,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,686.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,746.35. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market cap of £58.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

