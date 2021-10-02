Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 177,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

