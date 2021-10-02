Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 177,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.