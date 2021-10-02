Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

